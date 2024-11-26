Rap is close to Kunjan Nambiar’s social satire: Malayalam hip-hop group Street Academics

KOCHI: Pambaram kanakkinu karangi karangi njan

Pambaram kanakkinu kirungi kirungi njan...

If these lines make your head bob or bring a nostalgic smile, you’ve already been swept into the whirlwind of Pambaram, one of the popular creations by Street Academics — a name that existed long before hip-hop became a movement in Kerala.

In 2009, three rap lovers — Rajeev Maniyan (aka Rjv Ernesto aka Pakarcha Vyadhi), Haris Saleem (Maapla), and Amjad Nadeem Sharafath (Azuran) — connected through social media to form Kerala’s first bilingual hip-hop collective. What began as a passion for slam poetry quickly evolved into a music revolution. They were later joined by dynamic talents like Arjjun Menon (Imbachi), Shamnas Shajahan (Kalla Sha), and Akhil Joshy (Lucid), completing the powerhouse crew.

Street Academics blends politics, philosophy, and poetry with their signature folktronica style to craft music that communicates to the Malayali audience. Their tracks feature a mix of Malayalam, Tamil, and English.

The collective made their mark in the underground scene with Loop, their debut album, and gained recognition for iconic tracks like Pathiye, Vandi Puncture, Kalapila, Chatha Kakka, and Pambaram.

Team TNIE sat down for a chat with Street Academics on the sidelines of the recent International Independent Music Festival in Kovalam.

Excerpts

You entered the alternative hip-hop scene much before the genre exploded in Kerala. How was the journey?

Amjad (aka Azuran): We started off as an online group. The ecosystem back then was not conducive for meet-ups… there was no notable hip-hop scene. We began collaborating via online platforms such as Orkut and MySpace.

Arjjun (aka Imbachi): I joined them as a fanboy. [Rapper] Divine was part of the group before he became popular. There used to be online battle rap. Instead of battling with vocal rapping, guys used to send two-line texts. That’s how it all started.