Kerala targets Rs 1-L cr turnover from industries

KOCHI: Kerala is targeting to set up 1,000 industries with a minimum turnover of Rs 100 crore in the next few years with the focus on the knowledge sector.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Salute Kerala 2024’ organised by Indo Gulf and Middle East Chamber of Commerce (INMECC) here, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said 1,000 industries with Rs 100 crore turnover will bring `1 lakh crore industrial turnover to Kerala.

The minister made a detailed presentation of the steps taken by the state government, including legislative initiatives to make Kerala a top investment destination.

“The changes brought forward by the government have helped Kerala rank number one in the list of Indian states with maximum ease of doing business,” the minister said, while calling upon the Non-Resident Keralites to be the brand ambassadors of Kerala as an investment destination. He also asked the NRK entrepreneurs to take part in the Investment Kerala meeting scheduled to be held in Kochi on February 21 and 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Vizhinjam International Container Port Terminal is expected to be one of the most important development hubs in Kerala. “The development zone planned by the government in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts provide great opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in setting up global supply chain networks. This is the best time to showcase the potential of Kerala to the world,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted the tremendous changes brought by AI in all walks of life. “Kerala is a business unfriendly place is a misconception. None of the major business enterprises in the state faced any labour issues in the past one and half decades. The new generation of trade union leaders approach issues responsibly and sort out issues in an amicable manner,” he said.

P Mohammad Ali, founder of the Galfar Group, stressed the importance of developing a Kerala Brand in areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation and hospitality. He stressed the importance of making the water bodies clean to derive the full advantage of the state’s tourism potential. The entrepreneur made a comparison with Singapore in this connection.

The ‘INMECC Leadership Salute,’ the event’s highest honour, was presented to entrepreneur Dr P Mohammed Ali of Galfar for his long-standing contributions to hospitality, industry, and societal development in Kerala.