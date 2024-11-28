Renovated Palluruthy Taluk Hospital with advanced facilities to be opened soon

KOCHI: The new facilities at the Palluruthy Taluk Hospital will be opened to the public soon. The facilities include a modern lab, dialysis centre, and a physiotherapy centre.

The project being implemented by the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development aims to provide the public and residents in the Palluruthy area with better health infrastructure and facilities, according to Mayor M Anilkumar. “We completed the renovation work in three to four months. We have to do a lot more things at the hospital. Our intention is to modernise the public health system in the city,” he said.

“As part of the project, Palluruthy Taluk Hospital will have a modern lab with the latest facilities, a dialysis block with modern dialysis couches, IT infrastructure facilities, a physiotherapy centre with facilities and equipment, renovated toilets and other surveillance systems,” added the mayor.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George will inaugurate the facility on Sunday. The project was completed by utilising Rs 1 crore CSR funds from BPCL Kochi Refinery, MLA funds and Rs 20 lakh from Kochi Corporation’s health grant fund.

New dialysis unit

The newly constructed dialysis unit, which can cater to as many as 20 patients daily will be functional soon at the Palluruthy Taluk Hospital. The construction work of the building began early in 2020 utilising former MLA M Swaraj’s infrastructure development fund for 2020 - 2021. However, there occurred a delay in purchasing the equipment.

“The building was built spending Rs 85 crore and equipment was purchased spending `1 crore received from the BPCL. We have set up 10 dialysis couches and other required facilities. The dialysis unit can help provide renal treatment for as many as 20 patients daily,” said an official with C-Hed.