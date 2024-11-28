What’s this pickle-wickle?

KOCHI: The sharp crack of paddles meeting the ball echoes across the court, filling the air with tension and excitement. In the evening, just after work, two players — one with a bright red paddle, the other with a sleek black one — are locked in a fast-paced game of pickleball.

The serve is underhand, the neon yellow ball bounces off the ground with a soft pop, only to be returned with a swift flick of the wrist. Under the bright lights, a crowd of young professionals and senior citizens gathers along the sidelines, watching intently. It’s not just a game; it’s a community — a perfect blend of fitness and fun.

Slowly but surely, pickleball is taking root in Kerala. Before we get to that, some basics. Pickleball is reported to be “one of the fastest-growing sports in the world”, particularly popular in the US and Canada.

Over the past few years, the sport has grown rapidly, reaching 13.6 million players in the US. By comparison, tennis, with its deep history and legacy, has 23.8 million players.

An easy-to-play mix of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, it uses paddles and a plastic ball with holes. Pickleball is typically played on a smaller court with a lower net, using a paddle larger than a ping-pong paddle but smaller than a tennis racket.

Now, a bit of history

The sport originated in 1965 as a backyard game in the US, created by Joel Pritchard, a congressman from Washington, and Bill Bell, a businessman. After returning from a round of golf, they found their families bored.

Though they initially planned to play badminton, the shuttlecock was missing. To entertain everyone, Joel and Bill began experimenting with different balls and rackets on a badminton court, even using table tennis paddles. Their friend Barney McCallum joined them, and together, they developed the rules, drawing heavily from badminton.