Words that couldn’t be hidden

KOCHI: There was a girl once who wanted to seek and explore. For her, life was not something to be lived but a joyous journey where adventure smirked at the corners. As she was ushered into her husband’s home, her thoughts were on what lay in store for her and how she could give wings to whatever she aspired for.

“I was always fascinated by the story of Meera and her feelings as she stepped into her husband’s house with a heart full of love for Krishna and words that overflowed with poetic fervour. Beyond all the divinity ascribed to her, Meera was a rebellious spirit who aimed for an accomplishment that probably only knowledge of the self could give. But what awaited her in her new home was a different world where her aspirations meant sacrilege,” Sreekumari Ramachandran, who penned the biography of the 16th-century poet-saint, says.

Sreekumari’s fascination for Meera has taken her to Rajasthan, to absorb Meera’s fervour in the places associated with her, and even sang her bhajans at the place where she worshipped Krishna. “I have empathised with Meera and found her mind resonating with mine. I too was a girl in an exploratory mode, studying Economics at Maharaja’s College alongside a Visharad course with Hindi Prachara Sabha, and trained since young in dance and music with active participation in the arts fetes. But a marriage at 17 snapped that journey of mine. The new home I was taken to had a legacy spanning centuries and aristocratic ties to match, but was in no mood to acknowledge, let alone appreciate, my artistic aspirations. My husband was encouraging though,” she says.

What came as a solace to Sreekumari in that home was a 100-year-old library, a unique world of its own. “I read and read. For the next 20 years, till 1988. Fiction, facts, history, et al. Slowly, I tried my hand at writing and published my first book of short stories Nirmalyam in 1993. It was in Malayalam.”