A walk down memory lane at YWCA

KOCHI: Tucked away in the heart of Kochi lies a quaint building that has for many women who flock to the city become a home, an oasis of solace, a springboard to chase their dreams. Passage through Chittoor Road is not without a glance at the YWCA building and its storied legacy.

TNIE sat down with a few members of the association — Rajamma P C Varghese, Sheela Kora, Susheela Thomas, Susan Kuruvilla, Maya Marcose and its president Sujatha Thomas — to learn about the institution’s journey.

YWCA or the Young Women’s Christian Association, a worldwide phenomenon in women’s leadership and empowerment, took its first steps in India in 1875. In Ernakulam, the association found its footing about a century ago — in 1926; thanks in part to the actions of Rahelamma V Varghese, who was the wife of the then Diwan Bahadur of Kochi at the time.

From the very beginning, the institution has been instrumental in rolling out charity initiatives and programmes to foster the social empowerment of women.

“The YWCA’s affairs were managed from a rented building in Broadway to begin with,” recalls Susan, a former president of the association.

In 1938, the association moved to its current building on Chittoor Road. “It was the ancestral home of Azheekal Shenoys. Shortly after purchasing it, the then authorities of the association converted it into a women’s hostel. It was a small set-up back then and to tide over financial strains, the members had to rear cattle and organise crowdfunding sessions at the Ernakulam boat jetty,” Rajamma recounts.