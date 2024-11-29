Keeping a watchful eye: 446 AI cameras activated in Kochi

KOCHI: Enforcement and traffic management activities by the police in Kochi have received a significant boost with the activation of 446 AI cameras installed by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, the cameras were installed under two main projects- Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Integrated City Surveillance System (ICSS).

Vimaladitya stated that 80 cameras have been installed at traffic junctions in Kochi under the ITMS. “A command centre connected to the ITMS cameras has been established in the District Police Headquarters. From now on, we will be able to control traffic signals using these cameras, adjusting traffic flow as per the volume of vehicles on the road. Additionally, we have begun detecting traffic violations with these AI-integrated cameras, which operate round the clock,” he said.

The ICSS project focuses on surveillance activities to prevent crime and identify those involved in it. Under the project, 33 Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed in various parts of the city. Also, 333 fixed cameras are installed at different locations.

These cameras will facilitate the tracking of individuals with criminal backgrounds.