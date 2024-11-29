Keeping a watchful eye: 446 AI cameras activated in Kochi

KOCHI: Enforcement and traffic management activities by the police in Kochi have received a significant boost with the activation of 446 AI cameras installed by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).
According to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, the cameras were installed under two main projects- Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Integrated City Surveillance System (ICSS).
Vimaladitya stated that 80 cameras have been installed at traffic junctions in Kochi under the ITMS. “A command centre connected to the ITMS cameras has been established in the District Police Headquarters. From now on, we will be able to control traffic signals using these cameras, adjusting traffic flow as per the volume of vehicles on the road. Additionally, we have begun detecting traffic violations with these AI-integrated cameras, which operate round the clock,” he said.
The ICSS project focuses on surveillance activities to prevent crime and identify those involved in it. Under the project, 33 Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed in various parts of the city. Also, 333 fixed cameras are installed at different locations.
These cameras will facilitate the tracking of individuals with criminal backgrounds.
"These cameras are designed to monitor suspects and vehicles, helping us maintain law and order in the area. These will also help in criminal case investigations. The implementation of both projects has cost around `40 crore,” he added.
CSML will also install 50 emergency calling booths and a public addressing system in various parts of the city.
“The calls from these booths will be connected to our control room. We will soon reach the location of those in need and redress their issues. These booths will function 24 hours a day. The public addressing system will be used to communicate important messages to residents,” explained a senior police officer.
A majority of CCTV cameras of the police became non-functional following the Metro construction work. In response, the police, with assistance from CSML, decided to replace old analogue cameras with advanced AI cameras under ITML and ICSS projects.
Meanwhile, after tasting success in traffic management through the enforcement of regulations in Vyttila and Kalamassery, the police are planning similar implementations at other major junctions in the city.