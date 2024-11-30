Maintaining distance between jumbos during festivals safety requirement: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) seeking to exempt it from complying with the directive regarding the parading of elephants for Vrishchikolsavam at Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P held that the conduct of festivities by parading elephants is not a part of the essential religious practice of any religion. “The requirement of maintaining distance between the elephants that are being paraded is a requirement of safety,” said the court.

The court in its judgement also clarified that a minimum distance of 3m shall be maintained on all four sides of the animal when it is being paraded.

The order mandates that the district monitoring committee shall consider the availability of space inside temples or other places where the exhibition or parading is proposed and will ensure that no permission is granted unless the venue where the exhibitions or parading of elephants is proposed has sufficient space to parade the elephants with — a minimum distance of 3m between two elephants, a minimum distance of 5m from the elephant to the flambeau or any other source of fire, a minimum distance of 8m to the public and any percussion display.

Meanwhile, the CDB stated that the ‘pathivu’ register maintained by the devaswom from 1957 onwards reveals that 15 elephants have always been paraded in the festival. Hence they sought an exemption from complying with the directions issued by the court on November 13.

According to the Board, the traditions and rituals of Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple are still under the control of the Ruler of Cochin (now represented by the Palace Administration Board) and it is not open to the Devaswom Board to tinker with the rituals without the permission and directions of the Palace Administration Board.