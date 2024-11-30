Team Pili Taxi cruises in with ‘Winter Songs’

KOCHI: Pili Taxi, a roving pop-up of homegrown sustainable brands from across India, is set to host its debut in Kochi this weekend.

Curated by Kolkata-based Bijaya Dutta, this much-loved event has already made its mark in seven cities with 40 successful editions. Titled ‘Winter Songs’, the pop-up is more than just a marketplace – it is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship that brings together local artisans, skilled designers, and exceptional creations under one roof.

This edition features over 15 ethical fashion brands that work directly with artisans and weavers across India, offering shoppers the opportunity to explore magnificent craftsmanship and support sustainable, handmade creations.

The thoughtfully curated collection caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences. It includes stylish and comfortable clothing for women, men, and kids; sarees crafted using heritage techniques; handcrafted jewellery and accessories that add a touch of elegance; handmade gifting options; beautifully crafted art pieces; and even live caricatures to add a fun, personalised touch to your visit.

“For the last four years, we have been navigating sustainability and promoting ethical fashion. We treasure all things handmade that enrich the heritage of Indian artistry while contributing to a more inclusive and environmentally conscious fashion landscape,” says Bijaya, founder of Pili Taxi.

Pili Taxi invites creators and shoppers alike to be part of “a movement that celebrates sustainability and tradition”, she adds. For designers eager to share their stories through their craft and for shoppers seeking products with meaning and soul, the pop-up sounds like the place to be.

When: November 30 & December 1

Where: The Croft, St Vincent Road, Kacheripady

Time: 11am to 8pm