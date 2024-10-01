Bridging Thykoodam’s history

KOCHI: Music lovers and Malayalis likely need no introduction to the indie rock band Thaikkudam Bridge. But do you know how they settled for this name? The idea came from the band’s former vocalist Piyush Kapoor during one of their jamming sessions at Thykoodam Bridge.
TNIE paid a visit to this eponymous bridge to learn more about the origins of the name Thykoodam.
A stone’s throw away from Vyttila, Thykoodam is mostly a residential area, the heart of which is the 200-year-old St Raphael’s Church, colloquially called Thykoodam palli (palli means church).
According to Tommy, a longtime resident of the area, the place likely got its name from the church. About how the church got its name, he says, “I’ve heard that it comes from the Thykoodam tharavaad (tharavaad refers to an established, multi-generational family) that’s across the Chambakkara river. They had gifted a statue of St Raphael to the church,” says the 80-year-old.
Apparently, Vyttila and the surrounding regions, which also include Thykoodam, was a sparsely populated area as it was mostly marsh land.
“It was not well developed and had no prospects for farming,” says Melcom Austine Obby, an office-bearer of the church.
“To help manage the region, the Cochin ruler enlisted the help of the Koodarapally family,” Melcom adds. This is the same family Tommy referred to as the Thykoodam tharavaad.
“Koodaram vecha pully [he who built a home]. That’s how the name came to be. The family was into agriculture and established a lot of farms in the area. Mostly coconut farms. Now, the Malayalam word for coconut sapling is thengin thy (thy means sapling). As the coconut farming was done by the Koodarappally family, the region came to be known as Thykoodam - the land where the Koodarappally family planted coconut saplings,” Melcom explains.
Before the establishment of the church here, the Chambakkara river was swarming with otters and crocodiles. The priests here were equipped with guns to ward off invading beasts. Today, the river is free of crocodiles.
While Christians dominate the region, there are also Ezhava and Nair families staying in the neighbourhood. The major road in the area, i.e. the Thykoodam Road, came about thanks to the help of a famous Nair family.
Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the church in 1944, it was noticed that the esteemed guests invited for the event, which also included the Cochin chancellor, would not be able to reach the function without a proper road. Then, the Kadekudi family decided to donate their land for the road to be built.
Regarding the bridge, a few parishioners of the church said the bridge you see over the river is, in fact, Kaniyampuzha Bridge. “Thykoodam is just a new name for the bridge,” they say. Turns out, the bridge was named so by the residents of a nearby apartment.
Kunnara Park is a significant landmark here and a must-visit. It is a venue for music gatherings and book club meets. For the occasional traveller, Thykoodam is a hidden gem, with a first impression that belies its long history.
What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to xpresskochi@gmail.com