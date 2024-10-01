Bridging Thykoodam’s history

KOCHI: Music lovers and Malayalis likely need no introduction to the indie rock band Thaikkudam Bridge. But do you know how they settled for this name? The idea came from the band’s former vocalist Piyush Kapoor during one of their jamming sessions at Thykoodam Bridge.

TNIE paid a visit to this eponymous bridge to learn more about the origins of the name Thykoodam.

A stone’s throw away from Vyttila, Thykoodam is mostly a residential area, the heart of which is the 200-year-old St Raphael’s Church, colloquially called Thykoodam palli (palli means church).

According to Tommy, a longtime resident of the area, the place likely got its name from the church. About how the church got its name, he says, “I’ve heard that it comes from the Thykoodam tharavaad (tharavaad refers to an established, multi-generational family) that’s across the Chambakkara river. They had gifted a statue of St Raphael to the church,” says the 80-year-old.

Apparently, Vyttila and the surrounding regions, which also include Thykoodam, was a sparsely populated area as it was mostly marsh land.

“It was not well developed and had no prospects for farming,” says Melcom Austine Obby, an office-bearer of the church.

“To help manage the region, the Cochin ruler enlisted the help of the Koodarapally family,” Melcom adds. This is the same family Tommy referred to as the Thykoodam tharavaad.