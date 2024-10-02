Don’t let Gandhi’s Tripunithura connection fade away

KOCHI: There is no better day than Wednesday, October 2, when the nation observes the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to revisit the Mahatma Library in Tripunithura.

“It was founded in the 1930s, a time when political and social upheavals were aplenty— both in Cochin, the erstwhile state, and India. I guess you could say that the institution was a physical manifestation of the people’s desire to be involved in the great struggle,” P Surendran, former secretary of the library, tells TNIE.

The real impetus for its formation came when a march led by the firebrand leader A K Gopalan halted at Tripunithura. A learned man, AKG, as he is popularly known, “called on the people to take up the beacon of reading as a means to dispel the darkness in society.”

Taking inspiration from this, a clutch of youngsters from the nearby Tripunithura Boys High School founded the library on January 18, 1933.

“Though there were setbacks, the institution soon became a vortex of political and social activity. Perhaps the highlight of it was the arrival of none other than Gandhi himself,” Surendran says.

The following year, on learning that Gandhi was expected to arrive in Cochin, the library sent a letter inviting him to preside over its first-anniversary function. Gandhi agreed.