‘Kerala aims to become number one in cleanliness’ says Industries Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said that Kerala’s goal is to become number one in cleanliness. He was speaking on Wednesday after inaugurating the district-level launch of the “Malinya Mukta Navakeralam” campaign at Eloor Municipal Town Hall.

The six-month campaign, which started on Gandhi Jayanti, aims to declare Kerala a waste-free state.

The minister pointed out that tourists from all over the world come to Kerala. “Kerala is also progressing in the industrial sector. If we can progress in terms of industry, progress will be possible in all fields. Everyone should make a decision together,” he said, pointing out that a special action plan has been prepared for making the state clean.

Rajeeve emphasised the importance of collective efforts and praised Eloor municipality’s initiatives. The people’s campaign is planned by forming executive committees at the district, block, corporation, municipality, and grama panchayat levels.

The 180-day campaign aims to minimise waste, convert organic waste at source into compost and biogas, collect and recycle non-organic waste, fully adhere to green protocol, strict ban on single-use products and strong legal action.