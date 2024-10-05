Police investigation into ‘robbery’ reveals active hawala network in Kochi

KOCHI: A police probe into a theft of Rs 80 lakh has shed light on an active hawala network in Kochi. A special team has been constituted under Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police C Jayakumar to unearth the entire network.

The theft occurred on September 25, when four persons, who arrived on two motorcycles wearing masks and helmets, stole Rs 80 lakh kept inside a bag and a cover at the rear passenger side of a parked car near the LIC office at Manapattiparambu in Kaloor.

The money was brought by an Edappally native to be handed over to a person named Sahad, who runs a mobile phone business in UAE. After two days of the incident, Sahad approached the police with a complaint.

The police had doubts about the genuineness of the complaint from the beginning. Confirming their doubts, the probe revealed that it was indeed a hawala money heist.

“When we checked the CCTV cameras in the area, we could confirm that such a theft had happened. There are CCTV visuals of four persons on two bikes in the Manapattiparambu area. It is also confirmed that Sahad and his friend had reached the place to collect the money,” a police officer said.