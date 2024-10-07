Kollam-Ernakulam special MEMU to start today

KOCHI: Easing the travel woes of passengers who had been demanding a MEMU service between Palaruvi Express and Venad Express, the Kollam-Ernakulam-Kollam unreserved express special will begin service from Monday.

Services have been scheduled to run from October 7 to November 29 (a total of 40 trips each to both sides). The train has been allotted eight rakes.

Train No. 06169 Kollam Jn-Ernakulam Jn MEMU Express Special (Monday to Friday) will start from Kollam Junction at 5:55 am and reach Ernakulam Junction by 9:35 am.

The return trip will start at 9:50 am and the train will reach Kollam at 1:30pm. With the service being allotted, people’s representatives from each district have started staking claims for playing a pivotal role in getting the service approved.

On Monday, Kollam MP N K Premachandran will board the train from Kollam while Kodikunnil Suresh plans to be on board the train’s inaugural run.

Meanwhile, the Railway Passengers Association has decided to accord the train a welcome at Ernakulam and thank Indian Railways for heeding their demands.