'Kaadu Paranja Kathakal': A forest officer’s tryst with the wild

KOCHI: Stories of the other are often rarely told, especially when it comes to tales of the wild. More often than not, wildlife tales are monologues from a human perspective alone.
Right from time immemorial, man has nurtured an innate drive to dominate Nature, especially the wild. In an age of constant conflicts between humans and Nature, bringing in a new perspective is crucial.
What if both preys and predators get to speak for themselves? Do the hunted experience a wide array of emotions from the moment of being captured - a seething rage when subjugated by the hunter, readiness to reason with their captors, justifying their existence, soon and so forth; Will they have their own tales to tell?
Brought out by Chintha Publications, Kaadu Paranja Kathakal, a collection of short stories in Malayalam, penned by J R Ani, presents readers with an insider’s perspective of reality laced with fiction.
As a long-serving official with the state forest department, it’s not surprising that the author chose to depict fictional tales set in and around forests. Backed by a vast collection of first-hand experiences and intriguing narratives in his eventful life as a forest officer, this particular work stands out for its applaudable efforts to incorporate the voice of the wild as the narrator.
Notably, the interesting range of subject-selection too makes the stories, a riveting read. One of the stories delves into Stockholm Syndrome, a well-known concept in psychological parlance, where the prey, over a period of time, develops some sort of psychological affinity towards its captor.
This has been explored from the animal’s point of view. After being thrown into the cage of a python as a meal, how a hen is initially terrified, but later engages in a conversation with its predator, is one such creative piece. Their conversation at times steps into even the realm of social satire, with the python heard brooding, ‘I’m not hungry yet. Why should I kill you? I’m not a human being to kill for nothing!’
Some other stories revolve around characters familiar to Keralites such as Arikomban, the tusker who had, in the recent past hogged the regional headlines. Though the tales unfold in fictional backdrops visualised by the author, almost every story is unconsciously interspersed with subtle glimpses of the author himself — as a forest official who knows all about the behavioural patterns of wild animals; a wildlife enthusiast who’s keen to ensure their safety; and above all else, a responsible human who’s genuinely eager to advocate for harmonious co-existence between humans and wildlife.
With this collection of 14 short, yet captivating stories, JR Ani’s unorthodox style of storytelling is sure to go a long way in his evolution as a brilliant writer.
Kaadu Paranja Kathakal, Chintha Publications, Rs 140.