'Kaadu Paranja Kathakal': A forest officer’s tryst with the wild

KOCHI: Stories of the other are often rarely told, especially when it comes to tales of the wild. More often than not, wildlife tales are monologues from a human perspective alone.

Right from time immemorial, man has nurtured an innate drive to dominate Nature, especially the wild. In an age of constant conflicts between humans and Nature, bringing in a new perspective is crucial.

What if both preys and predators get to speak for themselves? Do the hunted experience a wide array of emotions from the moment of being captured - a seething rage when subjugated by the hunter, readiness to reason with their captors, justifying their existence, soon and so forth; Will they have their own tales to tell?

Brought out by Chintha Publications, Kaadu Paranja Kathakal, a collection of short stories in Malayalam, penned by J R Ani, presents readers with an insider’s perspective of reality laced with fiction.

As a long-serving official with the state forest department, it’s not surprising that the author chose to depict fictional tales set in and around forests. Backed by a vast collection of first-hand experiences and intriguing narratives in his eventful life as a forest officer, this particular work stands out for its applaudable efforts to incorporate the voice of the wild as the narrator.