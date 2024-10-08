Packing a panja

KOCHI: Armwrestling, or panja gusthi, is an ancient sport, with its history dating back to 2000 BC. There would be few who have not engaged in impromptu rounds with friends, whether in school or college, with colleagues at a party, or in mock bouts with loved ones.
In India, there are several intriguing stories about the origins of armwrestling. One suggests that some maharajas chose the strongest men as their guards through armwrestling contests. However, armwrestling started gaining traction as a mainstream sport in the 1970s.
Globally, the first recorded international armwrestling competition in modern times took place in the 1950s at Gilardi’s Salon in Petaluma, organised by journalist Bill Soberanes. As the annual event gained popularity, it was eventually renamed the World Wristwrestling Championship.
Unlike sports such as football or cricket, armwrestling receives comparatively less publicity in India due to a lack of media attention, thereby limiting sponsorships. However, a shift in perception is underway, particularly with the launch of the Pro Panja League, which has generated significant excitement around the sport.
The inaugural season, which premiered in 2023, featured six teams — Kochi KD, Mumbai Muscle, Kiraak Hyderabad, Baroda Badshahs, Rohtak Rowdies, and Ludhiana Lions - each comprising 30 members. Kerala’s Kochi KD emerged victorious, defeating Kiraak Hyderabad in the finals.
“It was great to hold the trophy at this prestigious event that aims to spread the popularity of the age-old panja gusthi and bring a lot of players to the forefront,” says Roshith Eattiyadath, Kochi KD manager.
“The players for season 1 were selected after a ranking tournament. There, 180 players were shortlisted and divided into six groups.”
The highly anticipated season 2 is expected to be announced this month. Moreover, for the first time, India will be hosting the Asian International Cup in Mumbai from October 19 to 26. The People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), along with the World Armwrestling Federation, will organise the event.
Homeground accolades
Kerala has reasons to be excited, as the state has had numerous victories over the past couple of decades. At the recently held PAFI National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship in Nagpur, Kerala was declared the overall winner, bagging about 300 medals.
Another impressive haul came in 2022 during the World Armwrestling Competition in Turkey, where India secured a total of 13 medals, eight of which were won by Kerala athletes.
“Kerala is emerging as a powerhouse in the world of armwrestling,” says Jojy Elloor, general secretary of the Kerala Arm Wrestling Association. “During national championships, opponents often find it intimidating to compete against Kerala.”
A big boost was the Kerala Sports Council recognising armwrestling in 2016. “Subsequently, the demand for sports quota in the Kerala Public Service Commission has been addressed. Meritorious armwrestlers now receive weightage,” says Jojy.
“Additionally, we now have medical cover of up to D50,000 for players getting injured during competitions.”
Anand Amarnath, an armwrestling coach based in Thiruvananthapuram, says the sport is attracting “people of all ages”. He seeks to bust the misconception that armwrestling is just about brawn.
“Even before starting out professionally in 2020, I used to follow armwrestling. I was intrigued by the techniques deployed. There are minute techniques that can even change the course of a bout altogether,” he says.
“Beyond the physical aspects, mental acuity is crucial. A participant’s ‘table-top IQ ‘ - the ability to anticipate an opponent’s strategy, gauge their confidence, and maintain a sharp focus - plays a vital role.”
More to be done
Kollam-based champ Thejas Gopi, a BTech graduate who works as a personal fitness trainer to stay connected to his sport, believes a lot more could be done at the official level to elevate the sport.
“A simple step will be to popularise armwrestling at college and school sports meets,” he suggests. “Also, though recognised by the Kerala State Sports Council, armwrestling does not receive adequate support.”
Financial rewards could significantly enhance training and help many prepare for world championships, he adds. “Several armwrestlers have been unable to compete internationally due to monetary constraints,” Thejas highlights.
“The association covers food and accommodation for gold and silver medalists, but players must handle their own travel expenses.”
Former world champion Joby Mathew, a para-athlete who has clinched medals even in the general category, echoes similar views. Quite a legendary figure in Indian armwrestling circles, Joby believes people with physical disabilities can excel in the sport.
“The Kerala Arm Wrestling Association had submitted winning certificates from several players, including para-athletes, to get the Sport’s Council’s accreditation. However, when recognition was granted, para-athletes were excluded,” he rues, asserting some of them can compete effectively against those in the general category.
Despite such hurdles and shortcomings, Kochi-based Rahul Panicker, an IT professional who has clinched eight national championships and ten state titles, is optimistic about the evolving landscape of armwrestling in Kerala.
“When I entered the sport, I had to cover all my competition expenses myself, making it impossible to pursue the sport full-time. Now, the situation has improved, and budding armwrestlers are hopeful about the prospect of becoming full-time professionals in the coming years,” he says.
Jojy agrees, noting that the number of aspiring armwrestlers has increased, with participants as young as 12 joining the ranks. One standout is 15-year-old Ashnamol K A from Ernakulam, who became the national champion at the sub-junior level this year. “I got hooked on the sport about two years ago after winning the district games,” Ashnamol shares. “My brother, Mohammed Hashim, a national champion, inspired me to start. He trains me at home.”
Notably, the state police department has also showcased its prowess in armwrestling, emerging as the overall champion at the All-India Police Men’s Arm Wrestling Championship since 2022.
Women power
The women’s team is equally impressive, with Sub-inspector Mini Raju, 49, standing out as one of the department’s top competitors. She won two gold medals at the World Arm Wrestling Championship in Turkey in 2022, a historic first for India.
“I have always been an athlete, but an injury forced me to step back from sports. After witnessing an armwrestling match in 2017, I realised I could continue competing,” says Mini, who has been selected as a referee for the upcoming Asian International Cup.
Sreelekha K A, of Kozhikode, is another ace hoping to make it big at the Asian championship. She has so far remained unbeaten in 31 bouts.
“I started going to a gym just to stay fit. Ahead of district competition, my trainer suggested I try out armwrestling because he felt I had wrist power,” recalls the 41-year-old mother of two.
“Since then, I have not lost a single match. I do both right and left-hand bouts. Now, my dream is to win at the Asian championship.”