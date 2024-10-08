Packing a panja

KOCHI: Armwrestling, or panja gusthi, is an ancient sport, with its history dating back to 2000 BC. There would be few who have not engaged in impromptu rounds with friends, whether in school or college, with colleagues at a party, or in mock bouts with loved ones.

In India, there are several intriguing stories about the origins of armwrestling. One suggests that some maharajas chose the strongest men as their guards through armwrestling contests. However, armwrestling started gaining traction as a mainstream sport in the 1970s.

Globally, the first recorded international armwrestling competition in modern times took place in the 1950s at Gilardi’s Salon in Petaluma, organised by journalist Bill Soberanes. As the annual event gained popularity, it was eventually renamed the World Wristwrestling Championship.

Unlike sports such as football or cricket, armwrestling receives comparatively less publicity in India due to a lack of media attention, thereby limiting sponsorships. However, a shift in perception is underway, particularly with the launch of the Pro Panja League, which has generated significant excitement around the sport.

The inaugural season, which premiered in 2023, featured six teams — Kochi KD, Mumbai Muscle, Kiraak Hyderabad, Baroda Badshahs, Rohtak Rowdies, and Ludhiana Lions - each comprising 30 members. Kerala’s Kochi KD emerged victorious, defeating Kiraak Hyderabad in the finals.

“It was great to hold the trophy at this prestigious event that aims to spread the popularity of the age-old panja gusthi and bring a lot of players to the forefront,” says Roshith Eattiyadath, Kochi KD manager.