Breaking the silence: Addressing India's depression crisis

KOCHI: Depression is often dubbed the silent epidemic, affecting millions while remaining largely unaddressed in public discourse. In India, the burden of depression is staggering, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that over 56 million Indians are affected. Despite its prevalence, stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient mental health resources often prevent individuals from seeking help.

Epidemiology

Recent studies indicate that the prevalence of depression in India is around 3.5% of the population, but this figure may be an underrepresentation.

Factors contributing to the high incidence include rapid urbanisation, economic pressures, social isolation, and cultural stigma surrounding mental health. The pandemic exacerbated these challenges, leading to increased levels of anxiety, stress, and depressive symptoms across various demographics.

Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable. A study revealed that one in five adolescents in India experiences depressive symptoms, highlighting the need for early detection and intervention.