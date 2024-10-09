From armed forces to quiz master: Journey of Major Chandrakant Nair

KOCHI: Captain cannot recollect the exact moment he felt quizzing was his cuppa. However, the games he played with his brothers, under the watchful eyes of his father, had a huge role in shaping his interest.

Major Chandrakant Nair is known as Captain everywhere, though he long surpassed the designation in the Armed Forces Medical Corps (AFMC). And it remains glued to him even after he quit the Forces after a brief stint, and took up quizzing as a career. It is more of a carnival and a camaraderie than a job, he says.

Now, zipping from one state to another, he still is the captain but his combat zone is the arena where he aces the game, makes it as easy as breath, and never fails to inspire.

“My parents were doctors and avid quizzers too. We were three brothers and our father used to treat us to rapid fires to keep our wild spirits at bay. It made us passionately curious and sensitive to what is going on around us. It also led us to inter-school, intercollegiate, and then open-level quizzing,” he says, recollecting his student days and the corridors of his alma mater AFMC, Pune.

It was on one such quiz jaunt that he met Anjali. “We had met when in school, at a quiz venue. Then, we lost touch. And years later, in 2009, I met her again at an open quiz forum.” Anjali went on to become his wife, and now, the mother of his daughter Vasundhara. “So, I would say quizzing gives us joy, information, the kick of knowledge, as well as a life partner,” he smiles.