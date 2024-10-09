Kochi Corporation to introduce NFC Emergency ID cards for senior citizens

KOCHI: What if a senior citizen goes out alone and suddenly becomes unconscious or develops a serious health issue? The Kochi corporation is planning to roll out Near Field Communication-enabled (NFC) Emergency Identity cards for the geriatric population in the city to help the elderly avail quick help in such situations.

As per the project blueprint, which has been developed by the corporation in association with voluntary organisations such as MAGICS and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the specially-designed emergency identity cards can be used to store medical and contact information of senior citizens, which medical professionals can access in an emergency.

“The project is part of the age-friendly initiatives being implemented by the Kochi corporation, which goes a long way in making the life of senior citizens hassle-free. It now awaits the nod of the steering committee and the council,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

“The NFC technology-enabled identity cards will also be helpful for those suffering from diseases like dementia. In normal situations, anybody can rush a senior citizen to a nearby hospital but the medical professionals would not know their medical history or the medicines they are taking or whether they are allergic to a particular medicine,” said Dr Praveen G Pai, chairman, MAGICS NGO.

The Centre of Excellence for Developing Age-Friendly Communities (CEDAC), functioning under the corporation, is slated to implement the first-of its kind initiative in the country. “The project is in the pilot phase, with the NFC cards being provided to 100 persons, including councillors, to test the functional efficacy” he said.

Explaining the functioning, Dr Praveen said all the details in the identity card can be accessed when the card comes in contact with a smartphone.

“NFC technology enables the same. We’re using the existing technology appropriately to extend care to senior citizens. Directions for the use of the cards will be written on them. Also, the information stored can be updated anytime. It will also help the police contact the relatives of such patients,” he added.