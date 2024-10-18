Kochi's community spirit shines through diverse groups, events

Fun over board

LeSpot Tabletoppers, a thriving community of board game enthusiasts, is reviving the joy of board gaming in Kochi. Co-founded by Nadir Hussain and Varun Paulson during the pandemic, the community now boasts over 200 members and a collection of more than 60 games, including favourites such as Loveletter, Catan, and Sushi Go.

In 2023, the group moved into a rented space in Kaloor. Now, they hold regular gaming sessions from Wednesday to Sunday.

“People come in solo, in groups, or as couples. Once they get into the spirit of the game, they always come back with more friends,” says Nadir.

“We have also hosted all-night gaming events and ‘games by the beach’ events. Those were crazy... people stayed up until 5am, immersed in the games.”

He adds that regulars as well as newbies can be spotted at each session. “People who know the game well keenly teach newcomers,” says Nadir, highlighting that LeSpot has turned into a great space for socialising.

“Most of us were total strangers – the games brought us together. Now everyone eagerly waits for the next meet-up at the club.”

LeSpot Tabletoppers charges a nominal fee of `50 per hour that goes towards maintaining the space.

For more details: @lespotttabletoppers

Manisha V C S

Plein air peeps

Almost every Sunday morning, a group of art enthusiasts, with easels in hand, head to gather under the shade of mighty trees or quiet nooks in the city. This is Urban Sketchers Kochi, a growing community of artists who meet to capture the city’s evolving landscape in their sketches.

Founded by architect Pratheek Sudhakaran at the beginning of the pandemic, the group now has around 500 members and regularly holds free workshops. “Our 100th meet-up is this coming Sunday, and we are celebrating in Fort Kochi. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will inaugurate the event,” says Ajeesh Kochi, one of the group’s leaders.

Members meet in various locations around the city, from beaches to malls. Participants, ranging from toddlers to seasoned artists, find a spot to set up and begin painting the world around them. Passersby often stop to watch or join in. “The group always carries extra paraphernalia for spontaneous participants,” Ajeesh smiles. “It doesn’t matter how proficient you are. No one is out to judge you. All you need is interest.”

For details: @uskkochi

Krishna P S