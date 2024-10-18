Kochi's community spirit shines through diverse groups, events

Fun over board
LeSpot Tabletoppers, a thriving community of board game enthusiasts, is reviving the joy of board gaming in Kochi. Co-founded by Nadir Hussain and Varun Paulson during the pandemic, the community now boasts over 200 members and a collection of more than 60 games, including favourites such as Loveletter, Catan, and Sushi Go.
In 2023, the group moved into a rented space in Kaloor. Now, they hold regular gaming sessions from Wednesday to Sunday.
“People come in solo, in groups, or as couples. Once they get into the spirit of the game, they always come back with more friends,” says Nadir.
“We have also hosted all-night gaming events and ‘games by the beach’ events. Those were crazy... people stayed up until 5am, immersed in the games.”
He adds that regulars as well as newbies can be spotted at each session. “People who know the game well keenly teach newcomers,” says Nadir, highlighting that LeSpot has turned into a great space for socialising.
“Most of us were total strangers – the games brought us together. Now everyone eagerly waits for the next meet-up at the club.”
LeSpot Tabletoppers charges a nominal fee of `50 per hour that goes towards maintaining the space.
For more details: @lespotttabletoppers
Manisha V C S
Plein air peeps
Almost every Sunday morning, a group of art enthusiasts, with easels in hand, head to gather under the shade of mighty trees or quiet nooks in the city. This is Urban Sketchers Kochi, a growing community of artists who meet to capture the city’s evolving landscape in their sketches.
Founded by architect Pratheek Sudhakaran at the beginning of the pandemic, the group now has around 500 members and regularly holds free workshops. “Our 100th meet-up is this coming Sunday, and we are celebrating in Fort Kochi. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will inaugurate the event,” says Ajeesh Kochi, one of the group’s leaders.
Members meet in various locations around the city, from beaches to malls. Participants, ranging from toddlers to seasoned artists, find a spot to set up and begin painting the world around them. Passersby often stop to watch or join in. “The group always carries extra paraphernalia for spontaneous participants,” Ajeesh smiles. “It doesn’t matter how proficient you are. No one is out to judge you. All you need is interest.”
For details: @uskkochi
Krishna P S
Back to nature
When was the last time you planted a tree? Or, paused to watch a butterfly and wonder where it lived?
In Paravoor, there’s an 80-acre sanctuary where a community is working to reconnect people with nature. Here, children, students, and nature enthusiasts from all walks of life gather to learn and build butterfly parks, herbal gardens, and more.
For Manoj Kumar I B, an environmentalist, the community ‘Re-wild’, launched in January this year, is the culmination of 26 years of bonding with nature.
“I used to give lectures and seminars for many years, but I always wanted to create a space for experiential learning, where people could engage in activities while learning,” he says.
At Re-wild, people connect with the soil, nurture plants, and build the biodiversity they have often overlooked.
The community also hosts activities such as nature walks, tree walks, developing mangrove ecosystems, and events that invite participants to listen to the many sounds of nature.
“People who want to learn and truly experience nature need a place to go. That’s the core purpose of Re-wild as a community,” says Manoj.
For details: 9847805550
Manisha V C S
Loop whoop!
Recently, the eclectic community of Loop Skatepark in Atlantis hosted a two-day event showcasing homegrown trendsetters in the streetwear market. The event featured an avant-garde fashion show at this skateboarding hub, marking a first-of-its-kind event in a skate bowl in India.
The show highlighted brands like G-Culture, Galee, and Inked Clothes, alongside a flea market that offered clothes, vintage curios, and handmade products from local brands. Live jams by local bands added to the vibrant atmosphere.
Loop is not just a skating coaching centre for children and adults, but also a hub for hip-hop and sub-culture enthusiasts in the city. Initially starting as a community project to promote skateboarding, it has grown into a haven for parkour enthusiasts, BMX riders, dancers, rappers, and those who embrace hip-hop culture.
Founders Raeez Hyder, Shahida K V P and Aravind Haridas are optimistic about changing societal perceptions of skateboarding and other adventurous sports in Kerala. The child-friendly skatebowl, constructed last year with voluntary help from communities such as Fly Squad — Kochi’s first skateboarding community — is among the first of its kind in south India, they say.
“Earlier, there were no platforms to practise skating in Kerala. Our skatebowl is perhaps the first in South India,” says Raeez, a surfer, skater, and founder of the design studio Though Station.
The initiative aims to dispel myths surrounding skate culture and highlight its benefits. “Skateboarding is an expression of self, as one glides through a carefree and exhilarating experience,” says Shahida.
“Adding the sport to kids’ routines helps them learn how to persevere through failures and builds resilience. It has been found to be beneficial for children with conditions such as dyslexia and ADHD. It helps improve focus and concentration.”
Loop has also evolved into a subculture space where amateurs and professionals alike can indulge in street-style fun. “Dancers and rappers can engage in their art and conduct programmes here,” says Shahida.
Rap battles and music concerts are also organised here. On Sunday,s Loop hosts ‘Dance Cypher’, a freestyle meet, where participants circle up and take turns to dance in the centre.
For details: @oop_skatepark ~ Meera James
Beats of the streets
There’s a rhythm that flows within everyone, and The Rhythm Circle in Fort Kochi offers a space to jam to that inner beat. Founded by percussionists Bejoy ‘Kimo’ and his friend Harikrishnan, the community seeks to foster the culture of street music in the city.
“This idea came up in a casual conversation with like-minded musicians,” says Kimo. “We thought, why don’t we kick-start it ourselves!”
From that seed of thought, The Rhythm Circle was born and has since grown into a vibrant community.
Every week, the rhythm unfolds on Wednesdays at David Hall Art Gallery and along the Fort Kochi beach on Thursdays. A circle of drummers, playing instruments such as djembes, conga drums, and cajons, comes together spontaneously to create organic beats that draw in both musicians and onlookers. “This was just a group of two when we started six months ago. Now there are nearly 45 regulars,” Kimo says.
The group welcomes all — children included — who are eager to experience the magic of rhythm. Extra instruments are always available for curious onlookers to join the jam. “People from all walks of life, and age-groups join us. One doesn’t need to have learnt to play the drums,” Kimo smiles.
Backed by Art House Music, the group hopes for support from local authorities and the tourism department to ensure that this vibrant culture thrives in Kochi.
You can join The Rhythm Circle on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8pm in Fort Kochi.
For details: @rhythmcircleindia
Manisha V C S
Run, stretch, connect
How about dedicating one day of the weekend to fitness? Enter the ‘Dawnage Run Club,’ a community that encourages individuals from all walks of life to prioritise their well-being.
“The idea sparked after I posted on social media a video of myself and two friends running,” says fitness coach Nipun Viju, who founded the club.
“It was just a glimpse of our routine, but it caught the attention of many who wanted to join us. That gave me the idea of building a community.”
Every Saturday at 7am, the group meets at either Panampilly Nagar Central Park or Marine Drive for a 4-5km run. After that, members participate in workout sessions that include basic stretches and other exercises.
The community currently has over 40 regular members, who are connected via a WhatsApp group.
“Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone unsure of where to start, this collective provides the essential knowledge to kick off your fitness journey,” Nipun explains.
He adds that interacting with like-minded individuals allows members to gather fitness tips they can apply throughout the week. “Many have formed friendships within the group. Our goal is for people to be active at least once a week, and with consistency, that can make a huge difference,” he says.
For details: @dawnageathleticdept
~ Mahima Anna Jacob