Rajagiri garden library opens with unique features, global focus

KOCHI: There’s a new book nook in town — the Rajagiri Garden Library. Set up on Rajagiri’s Kakkanad campus, the SDG Words Park, as the facility is known, is, in the words of librarian Francis Joseph, “a place unlike any other”.

Indeed. Enveloped by nature and nestling a fish spa, tree hut, discussion cabanas and swing chairs, the library is quite unique. “It is a place for readers to find peace and inspiration and is a physical manifestation of Rajagiri’s commitment to nurturing global citizens,” Francis says.

The Words Park also features an audio library and installations celebrating world languages and cultures. “A blend of traditional wisdom with modern technology,” Francis adds.

According to Fr Francis Sebastian CMI, to read “is to connect deeply, to immerse oneself in stories and knowledge that move the heart and mind.”

“Whether it is the rustle of pages in our small library or the quiet reflection under the trees, we invite you to lose yourself in the joy of reading,” says the college’s assistant director.

The Rajagiri initiative is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which emphasises sustainable development, peace, cultural appreciation and knowledge acquisition. The motto of the library is Read and Rise.

Now, anyone walking along the fence through the Rajagiri Valley gets a feel of the harmony that words and music can nurture, inspiring moments of serenity and thoughtfulness.