‘Quotation’ work goes awry, man arrested for abducting students

KOCHI: Two students who hired a man to assault rival students of their college turned victims when the recruit abducted them for not paying him money on Thursday night. Police arrested Akshay Shaji, 22, who hails from Thanissery, Thrissur.

Akshay was hired by two second-year engineering students from Irinjalakuda and Mallappally following a clash they had with boys of another batch at their college in Kakkanad recently. The duo used to stay in a hostel outside the college. “The dispute between the students was over a love affair, which led to a clash recently. One of the students was injured in the scuffle. To settle scores, the Irinjalakuda native sought the help of Akshay, who he had befriended via Instagram three months back. Akshay had told the student that he is part of a gang in Kochi and that he is ready to help him in any dire situation,” a police officer said.

However, college tensions took a turn for the better as the rival students settled their dispute following the intervention of their parents. “The students met Akshay in front of a restaurant in Nilampathinjamugal, Kakkanad, on Thursday night. They asked him to cancel the ‘quotation’. But, Akshay continued to insist on a payment of Rs 15,000. But the students refused to cough up the money,” the officer said.

Akshay immediately summoned three of his friends to the location. On their arrival in a car, Akshay grabbed the key of one of the student’s scooter and ordered them to ride pillion. He said that they would be released only after paying the Rs 15,000. Mid-ride, one of the students contacted a roommate and informed him of the abduction and asked him to arrange the money,” the officer said.