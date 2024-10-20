20kg of ganja found abandoned at Ernakulam Town railway station

KOCHI: The police on Friday recovered two bags containing 20.23 kg of ganja from Ernakulam Town railway station. It is the fourth such incident in a month wherein bags containing ganja were found abandoned on the platforms of Ernakulam Town and South railway stations.

It was during routine patrolling that the police team found two bags kept beneath the concrete bench on the second platform of Town railway station around 3.30 pm on Friday.

“The bags were abandoned in a way that someone else can pick them up later. We enquired about the bags with people sitting on the platforms. But no one saw anyone keeping the bags there. When we opened the bags, two packages each wrapped with tapes containing 20.238kg of ganja were recovered,” a police officer said.

Police have launched a probe to identify persons who dropped the bag containing ganja on the platform. “The CCTV camera on the platform is not functional. We are told that surveillance cameras are non-functional due to ongoing development works at Ernakulam Town and Junction stations,” he said.