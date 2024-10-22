How to thrive under pressure

KOCHI: Maya is a 28-year-old woman working at a tax firm. She was often required to work night shifts, especially during tax season. These shifts could stretch to 12-14 hours a day, leaving her drained. Maya struggled to juggle her professional demands and her responsibilities as a mother. With the pressure mounting, she began experiencing frequent headaches and muscle pain and developed unhealthy eating habits.

Soon, she lost her confidence at work. Deadlines were missed, her tasks felt rushed, and she became increasingly critical of her own performance. Pushing tasks to the last minute due to stress only worsened the situation. It was clear she needed help, so she decided to reach out to a therapist.

Path to recovery

Maya’s therapist helped her focus on relaxation strategies, introducing Jacobson’s Progressive Muscle Relaxation. This allowed her to release muscle tension, providing an immediate sense of relief.

Next, the therapist worked on behavioural activation by helping Maya plan her daily routines. Though her shifts were difficult to change, she had been working without proper breaks. Small changes, like scheduled breaks during work hours, made a big difference. The therapist also worked with her to improve her sleep patterns and eating habits.

Maya’s negative attitude towards her job was also addressed. Through cognitive restructuring, she learned to identify and challenge her unhelpful thoughts, replacing them with healthier ones. Gradually, her outlook improved. The therapist also supported her in overcoming challenges with decision-making and problem-solving.