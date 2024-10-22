Kerala man held for casual ‘bomb’ remark at Kochi airport

KOCHI: A casual reference to a ‘bomb’ during a routine security check at Kochi airport led to the arrest of a Mumbai-bound passenger.

Vijay Mandhayan, who was scheduled to fly on Vistara flight UK 518, made the “alarming” comment during the security check.

“The passenger casually commented that he was carrying a live bomb. The same triggered immediate concern and the airport security team took swift action as per standard protocol,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

A thorough security inspection, including cabin check, was conducted and nothing suspicious was found. The passenger was then handed over to local police for further investigation. He was not carrying any baggage, the official added. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened to assess the situation, and the threat was classified as “non-specific” (credible but still requiring a full security response).

Meanwhile, Nedumbassery police registered a case under KP Act 118 (b) (knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarm to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service) and 120 (o) (penalty for causing nuisance and violation of public order).