Traffic goes haywire with Kochi's Kundannoor-Thevara bridge closure

KOCHI: The closure of Kundannoor-Thevara and Alexander Parambithara bridges along the NH 966B section -- stretching from Kundannoor Junction to CIFT Junction in Willingdon Island -- has resulted in the city traffic going haywire, making life difficult for daily commuters and office goers.

The busy Vyttila Junction, which was already witnessing slow traffic during peak hours, has now become literally clogged during the morning and evening rush hours, as is the case with western suburbs like Thoppumpady and Vathuruthy, where the proposal for constructing a Rail Overbridge (RoB) has been pending for several years.

The same has resulted in a rising demand for drastic measures like decongesting Vyttila Junction by shifting the bus stop and deploying police personnel to control the traffic, besides making alternative roads motorable.

“With the traffic being diverted following the bridge closure, vehicles now move at a snail’s pace along the stretch near Vyttila, making it difficult for frequent flyers,” said Alappuzha resident Koshy P Jacob, a businessman who flies out regularly to Mumbai for his textile business requirements.

The halting of private buses in a haphazard manner near the flyover (towards the western side) worsens the situation further.

“There is heavy traffic all through the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. They should deploy traffic police personnel at the junction and areas nearby to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles,” he said.

‘Lack of planning led to traffic congestion issues’

Meanwhile, Maradu municipality chairperson Antony Ashanparambil said most of the alternative routes are closed for traffic, which has aggravated the issue.