Call for a cultural shift

KOCHI: In a bid to make culture a prominent part of Kochi’s urban narrative, the city corporation announced last week that it is working on a new policy. One which will ensure that the legacy of the port city — with its history of trade, colonial influence and cosmopolitan identity — is at the forefront of urban planning and developmental processes.

Developed by the Centre for Urban Studies at Mahatma Gandhi University and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), this first-of-its-kind initiative is at once prescient and paramount. Especially in the wake of the development the city has witnessed in recent years.

While the draft policy’s vision is ambitious and broad, it is not without its shortcomings. TNIE takes a closer examination of the document and speaks to civic experts, historians and proponents of culture to glean the big picture. But first, some nuggets of history.

The making of a town

In the late 18th century, Shakthan Thampuran transformed what was then only a settlement into a prominent commercial and cultural centre — Thrissur. He did so by reorganising the township around the famous Vadakkunnathan Temple, creating the circular road known as Swaraj Round and establishing the Thekkinkadu Maidan — a public space — around the temple.

Thampuram didn’t just stop there. He also travelled the length and breadth of his kingdom to map and study its cultural nuances. He noted that poorams (temple festivals) were an integral part of the local tradition, especially along the Bharathapuzha river.

He envisioned a mega pooram, which was an amalgamation of all the ones that he had seen during his travels, at the Maidan. Today, this Pooram is emblematic of Kerala’s cultural legacy, and Thrissur, the cultural capital.

“Thampuran understood the power of cultural expression and he leveraged it to design and elevate an entire town. History teaches us that culture can be a key guideline,” says Biley Menon, city co-convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).