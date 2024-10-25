RPF ups vigil as drug smugglers use women, children as carriers In Kochi

On Wednesday, we arrested a person from Ernakulam Junction railway station and he was carrying 8kg of ganja. The new modus operandi of ganja smugglers is to use women and children as carriers. Earlier, women and children were spared during inspections. But now we are putting suspicious women and children under surveillance,” he said.

RPF is coordinating with the police and excise department to make Operation Narcos a success.

“We mobilised a large number of officials as part of Operation Narcos. We monitor railway station platforms and people inside trains. We also monitor people arriving at railway stations and their vehicles. We collect inputs from other agencies. This has yielded results as we were able to make two major seizures as part of the operation in the past two weeks,” he said.

In Ernakulam district, more drug cases are detected at Aluva Railway Station premises. As RPF enhanced its surveillance activities in Aluva, now numerous drug seizure incidents are being reported in Ernakulam Town and Ernakulam Junction Railway Stations as well. Apart from narcotic smuggling, the RPF is also monitoring child trafficking, including transportation of underaged children to the district for various works.