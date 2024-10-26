'Manjappada' keeps watching, but Blasters’ fort breached

KOCHI: The ‘Yellow Army’ was out in force, but that did not prevent the Kerala Blasters’ defence from being breached. And, as it turned out, defensive errors proved the hosts’ undoing, as they went down 1-3 to Indian Super League (ISL) table-toppers Bengaluru FC on Friday.

“It was a thriller,” said Anantheswar Shenoy, an ardent Blasters fan from Kochi. Known for being one of the best fan bases in Asia, the ‘Manjappada’ bathed the stadium in yellow, cheering with unwavering energy. Despite the injury to several of their key players, the Blasters looked to make a strong comeback. But it would prove to be too little too late.

“Despite the many chances, luck wasn’t on our side,” Anantheswar said, adding that the game started on a high tempo.

Bengaluru FC capitalised on an early mistake by Blasters’ Pritam Kotal. Caught in possession, Kotal lost the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Pereyra Diaz to take control. Diaz skilfully chipped over Blasters’ keeper Som Kumar to give Bengaluru the early lead. Unfazed, Blasters launched a strong counter, pushing for an equaliser. Their efforts paid off when Peprah drew a foul from Bheke inside the box. Jimenez stepped up to take the penalty, lifting the ball past a diving Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and level the score.

However, the host team’s joy was short-lived. In the second half, Noguera sent in a curling free-kick, luring keeper Som Kumar off his line. Fumbling the catch, Kumar allowed Bengaluru’s Mendez to pounce on the loose ball and fire it home, putting the visitors back in the lead.

“We deserved to win. The absence of Noah Sadaoui, who has been our best player this season, hurt,” said Parvathy Sreekumar, a student of Thevara SH College. Many fans felt that some of the decisions of the referee played a role in the home team’s defeat.