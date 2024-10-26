Partial relief as renovated Alexander Parambithara bridge in Kochi opens to traffic

KOCHI: The re-laid Alexander Parambithara bridge was thrown open to traffic on Friday evening, providing temporary relief to the residents of West Kochi region and easing the severe traffic logjam being witnessed in Kochi city for the past several days.

The 650-m-long Alexander Parambithara bridge was closed for traffic along with the 1.72-km Kundannoor-Thevara bridge on October 15. The closure of bridges resulted in the city traffic going haywire, making life difficult for daily commuters and office-goers, as severe traffic bottlenecks were experienced in key junctions like Thoppumpady, Vathuruthy, Pallimukku and Vyttila.

“The bridge relaying work was completed on Friday evening and it was immediately opened for vehicle movement on the direction of the traffic police. Now the vehicles coming from the city could proceed to areas like Thevara jetty, and also to Edakochi through the Kannangattu route. It also facilitates traffic movement from CIFT Junction to Thevara,” said an official of the PWD (NH Wing).

“The Alexander Parambithara bridge was renovated using the advanced Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) technique instead of the usual BM-BC (Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete) technology, after milling out five cm of the old asphalt. This rare technology, which ensures more durability, will be used for relaying the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kundannoor-Thevara bridge will remain closed at least till November 15. However, the authorities expressed apprehension over meeting the deadline in view of the rain threat.

“We’ve already started the work on the 500 m portion of the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge this evening. However, the rain poses a threat. We can’t resort to large-scale mixing because of this. We’ll do our best to finish the work by November 15,” the PWD official said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also partially opened the Chilavannoor bund road, a key alternative route that connects Thykoodam underpass on NH bypass and Thevara on MG Road. The same has eased traffic congestion at Vyttila junction. “Two-wheelers are now being allowed even as the Chilavannoor bund road bridge work is still on in view of the closure of the Kundanoor-Thevara bridge,” traffic police said.