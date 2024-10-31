Trail to Mukteshwar

KOCHI: Long journeys can unwind the soul. Or so I’d heard. Yet, I couldn’t shake off the scepticism that hung like a dark cloud about our upcoming 20-hour journey to Mukteshwar in Nainital. However, with gentle persuasion from my husband, we packed our bags and set off.

Our flight landed on time in Delhi and we headed straight to Anand Vihar Bus Terminal. An hour later, our taxi stopped outside Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal. My husband and I exchanged looks, realising the mistake. Our bus was about to depart, and the next one to Haldwani wasn’t until very late in the night. We leapt into another cab and pleaded with the driver to get us to Anand Vihar Terminal in 15 minutes. With a pan-stained grin, he said “Delhi hai, ji” — a nod to the impossibility of what we had asked given the traffic.

Negotiating in broken Hindi with the bus conductor over the phone, we tried to get more time, but the conductor cut the line with a curt, “We’re leaving in 15 minutes.” Hearing this, our cab driver sped up, promising to get us there on time. Miraculously, we reached in 14 minutes, just as the bus was about to leave. Bags in tow, we dashed in, catching a smirk from the conductor as the bus began its journey to Haldwani.

By 7.30pm, we reached Haldwani and rang our pre-booked cab driver, who assured us he’d arrive in 15 minutes. True to “Indian Standard Time,” it took him over an hour. The trio of us — an irate me, my trying-to-stay-calm husband, and our hungry seven-year-old daughter — fended off mosquitoes, dusted bags, and put on happy-family-on-tour faces as we waited.

Finally, our driver arrived and we made the winding ride up to Mukteshwar. Close to midnight, we reached our homestay, ManPraSo, where Pavan, the caretaker, welcomed us with hot rotis and sabzi. Famished, we ate heartily before collapsing into bed, too exhausted to even peel off our sweaters.