Bus Conductor’s murder: Accused habitual offender, was hiding over Pocso charges, say Kochi cops

KOCHI: The man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a private bus conductor in Kalamassery on Saturday is a person with a troubled past, the police have said.

Sources in the police said Minoop Biju, a resident of Glass Factory Road in Kalamassery who fatally stabbed the conductor Aneesh Peter at HMT Junction, is married and has a daughter.

They said the murder was driven by deep-seated vengeance, as Aneesh allegedly had an affair with Minoop’s wife. According to an officer, Minoop had been in hiding in connection with his involvement in a recent case registered under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Eloor.

“Minoop’s wife and the deceased conductor had been friends for a long time, and the relationship deeply troubled Minoop. Despite his frequent confrontations at home over this matter, neither party seemed to change their behaviour,” said a police officer.

For more than a year, Minoop and his wife had been living apart. During this time, Minoop faced Pocso charges and went into hiding in Bengaluru. Even in exile, he warned his wife to sever all ties with the conductor, the officer added.