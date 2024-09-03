A versatile herb with multiple benefits

KOCHI: Rosemary, a staple in the world of commerce, consists of dried leaves of the evergreen shrub Rosmarinus officinalis. This resilient shrub boasts dense, hardy foliage with small, pointed, sticky leaves. The upper leaf surface has a deep green hue, while the underside is mostly white, exuding a resinous aroma. Its branches are sturdy, with fissured bark, and the stem is square and woody.

Native to the Mediterranean, rosemary finds cultivation grounds in Europe, California, and other regions like Algeria, China, and the Middle East. It thrives in temperate climates, with soil quality playing a crucial role in yield and the composition of its oil.

In food processing, rosemary offers a versatile range of applications. Its fresh, tender tops enhance the flavour and presentation of cold drinks, pickles, and soups, while dried and powdered leaves serve as a potent condiment.

Medicinally, rosemary is esteemed for its multifaceted benefits, including astringent, nervine tonic, stomachic, antibacterial, protistocidal and rubefacient. It is considered to have healing properties for headaches and hardy menstruation.

Additionally, it’s recognised as a detoxifier and a blocker of carcinogens, further solidifying its status as a prized herb in both culinary and medicinal industries.