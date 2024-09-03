Man approaches Kerala High Court seeking double-decker viaduct system

KOCHI: A resident of Nettoor has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the government to consider implementing a double-decker viaduct system for the construction of Phase II of the Kochi Metro rail project.

A well-planned and visioned construction is essential for Phase II to avoid drawbacks in the construction of Phase I, said Shammer Abdulla in the petition. He said the innovative double-decker design of the flyover and metro rail on a single pillar was necessary to resolve the heavy traffic congestion experienced from Kaloor to Kakkanad and on the Seaport Airport Road.

Abdulla said that there were major traffic snarls at Palarivattom, Kundanoor and Vytilla junctions during the construction of the flyover and the Metro rail.

The construction of phase II will commence soon to connect the city with Kakkanad. The petitioner had given the government a representation for adopting a double-decker viaduct system featuring a road on the lower deck and the Metro line passing above it.

The petitioner pointed out that the Maharashtra Government had created a record of sorts by constructing the longest double-decker viaduct with a length of 3.14 km in Nagpur. The longest viaduct with highway flyover and metro rail is supported on single-column piers. Such a construction is in progress at Bengaluru and Chennai, stated the petitioner.