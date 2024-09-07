Key Ernakulam bypass project work to start by April 2025

KOCHI: With the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issuing the 3A notification for the key Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is eyeing to start construction of the 44.7-km-long greenfield highway by April 2025, when it hopes to complete the land acquisition process.

“As the project is crucial for the decongestion of the region, we’re aiming for its speedy implementation. Now that the official gazette publication of the 3A notification has been issued, the land acquisition process will start soon. The same is expected to be completed by April 2025, when we’ll start the construction of the highway. We aim to complete the project in another two-and-a-half years, by October 2027,” said a senior NHAI official.

The Rs 6,000-crore project will connect Karayamparambu near Angamaly to Kundannoor, decongesting the existing NH-544 and NH-66 sections from Angamaly to Aroor. Long-distance vehicles can bypass the Kochi city and junctions like Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery and Edappally, saving nearly an hour..

Easier access to airport

The realisation of the project will benefit hundreds of Kochi airport passengers from northern and central parts of the state, as they will be able to reach their destination without getting caught in traffic snarls at key junctions like Angamaly.