Plunge into a unique ‘symphony in motion’

KOCHI: Imagine a world where the first thing you see when you meet someone is their feelings, their perceptions, their emotions – not their facial features, haircut, trendy clothes, beauty or inelegance. Just raw emotions.

This is the core theme of ‘Antichambre – A Symphony in Motion: Where Visual Poetry Meets Animated Cinema’, set to be presented next week by the Kerala Fine Arts Society in association with the French embassy, Institut Francais and Alliance Francaise India.

Conceptualised and performed by French artists Romain Bermond and Jean-Baptiste Maillet, Antichambre is described as “an animated film, a show and an exhibition all at the same time."

As the artists engage themselves in the making of their art downstage, the cinema screen above the set captures their creative process. And the audience gets to immerse in its intricacies, right from scratch.

Finally, in the last eight minutes of the show, the resultant animated film will be screened.

There will be two shows – at 11am and 12 noon on Wednesday (September 11) at Fine Arts Hall, Kochi.