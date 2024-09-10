Malayali researcher uses AI to study microorganisms in Arctic region

KOCHI: Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth Deemed to be University in Ernakulam is participating in India’s Arctic exploration project. The research activities of the Indian team centred at the Himadri Station in Svalbard, Norway, has Dr Anupama James, assistant professor from the Department of Computer Science at Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, who is part of the exploration team. The Indian team consists of eight members, including Anupama and two other Malayalis. The team is conducting research at Himadri, located 1,200 kilometres away from the North Pole, and will remain there until the first week of October.

Anupama is conducting research on microorganisms in the Norwegian Arctic region. Her study is supported by Artificial Intelligence. The team’s visit is a part of the expansion of research activities that India has been conducting in the Arctic region during summers since 2008. Besides India, only a few countries have research stations on the island of Ny-Ålesund in Svalbard. The current temperature in the area is below five degrees Celsius.