A ‘Grand’ treat for the sweet tooth

KOCHI: Sweet teeth and pastries share a great chemistry. And, in case you have one, we must tell you that the new dessert menu at the Grand Lounge of Grand Hyatt Kochi is an absolute delight.
Well-known to Kochi’s foodies, executive pastry chef Ratheesh Nair has been wowing guests at Grand Hyatt with his delectable creations for about three years. This time, he has masterfully blended Asia-specific flavours with European classical pastries. Influences from his extensive travels in France and Italy are pleasantly evident.
I am quite intrigued by the use of Yogo, a popular European yoghurt with a subtly sour, white-chocolatey taste. Ratheesh has also experimented with different types of gelato, giving a fresh twist to some traditional recipes.
He believes that travel is essential for chefs to truly understand food. Beyond pastries, his menu offers a variety of hot and cold dishes, mocktails, and salads.
One of his unique creations is the Brissant, a hybrid of brioche and croissant, showcasing the significance of layering and lamination in pastry making. Another standout creation is the ‘swan’, a classic choux pastry reimagined with a modern touch.
“I avoid artificial colours, preferring natural ingredients like passion fruit and coconut, which I often pair with chocolate,” says Ratheesh. “At the Grand Lounge, we introduce a new cake every month, and different cookies every week.”
Here are some yum picks to relish at this serene lounge, which offers a calming view of the backwaters:
Hazelnut Chocolate Feuillant
This pastry features layers of delicate, crispy paillete feuillantine and Jivara milk chocolate, combined with rich hazelnut praline and smooth chocolate made with 54% and 70% dark chocolate. The bitter-sweet flavours provide a royal experience reminiscent of Theobroma. The textures and flavours offer a delightful contrast between the nutty, crunchy base and the creamy, chocolatey topping.
Frasier Flower Pastry
A classic French cake made with layers of almond frangipane sponge and strawberry compote, filled with mousseline cream and decorated with flowers, making it as visually appealing as it is delicious.
Single-origin Chocolate Feuillant Cake
Made using single-origin chocolate sourced from a specific region, this cake features layers of rich dark chocolate mousse, enhanced with funky malt and caramel chocolate flavours. A chocolate meringue disc adds texture, while chocolate fans made from couverture chocolate give it the unique appearance of a chocolate flower.
Classical Lemitta Choux Swan
Choux swans are elegant pastries made from choux pastry, shaped into swans, and filled with light kaffir lime and vanilla mascarpone cream, which adds a subtle tartness to the airy, creamy filling.
Aya Pastry
Aya pastries come with intricate designs, and a combination of flavours and textures. This pastry includes elements like frangipane sponge, red berry compote, Valrhona Amedei chocolate cream, and a sable biscuit base. The name ‘Aya’ is derived from the Japanese word meaning “Black beauty.”
Equatoriale Framboise Chocolate Pastry
This pastry is crafted from Equatoriale single-origin couverture chocolate, known for its balanced flavour with notes of vanilla and caramel. It includes layers of chocolate mousse, ganache, and mud sponge, complemented by berry jam. The pastry is crowned with a naturally inspired chocolate foliage leaf.
Classical Basque Cheesecake
A Basque cheesecake is renowned for its burnt top and creamy interior. Unlike traditional cheesecakes, it is baked at a high temperature, achieving a caramelised exterior while maintaining a soft, custard-like centre. It is served with a piping of couverture dark chocolate cremeux.
Passion Fruit Baba au Rum
This tropical twist on Baba au Rhum features a yeast cake soaked in citrus sugar syrup. The addition of passion fruit mousse brings a bright, tangy flavour, complementing the richness of the dish.