A ‘Grand’ treat for the sweet tooth

KOCHI: Sweet teeth and pastries share a great chemistry. And, in case you have one, we must tell you that the new dessert menu at the Grand Lounge of Grand Hyatt Kochi is an absolute delight.

Well-known to Kochi’s foodies, executive pastry chef Ratheesh Nair has been wowing guests at Grand Hyatt with his delectable creations for about three years. This time, he has masterfully blended Asia-specific flavours with European classical pastries. Influences from his extensive travels in France and Italy are pleasantly evident.

I am quite intrigued by the use of Yogo, a popular European yoghurt with a subtly sour, white-chocolatey taste. Ratheesh has also experimented with different types of gelato, giving a fresh twist to some traditional recipes.

He believes that travel is essential for chefs to truly understand food. Beyond pastries, his menu offers a variety of hot and cold dishes, mocktails, and salads.

One of his unique creations is the Brissant, a hybrid of brioche and croissant, showcasing the significance of layering and lamination in pastry making. Another standout creation is the ‘swan’, a classic choux pastry reimagined with a modern touch.

“I avoid artificial colours, preferring natural ingredients like passion fruit and coconut, which I often pair with chocolate,” says Ratheesh. “At the Grand Lounge, we introduce a new cake every month, and different cookies every week.”