Kerala: CMFRI unearths genome sequence of Asian green mussel

KOCHI: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has unearthed the genome secret of Asian green mussel (Perna viridis). This is the first-ever chromosome-level genome sequencing of a marine invertebrate species from India. Earlier, CMFRI had come out with a similar genome finding for Indian oil sardine.

Known as kallummakkaya in local parlance, the Asian green mussel is an important aquaculture species in the family Mytilidae contributing substantially to molluscan aquaculture. CMFRI’s research found that the mussel’s genome is 723.49 Mb in size and is anchored into 15 chromosomes. The research was published in the journal Scientific Data by Nature Group.

“The development will be a game-changer in boosting sustainable mussel aquaculture in the country, as this research will help gain insights into its growth, reproduction and disease resistance,” said CMFRI director Grinson George. “The findings will benefit the aquaculture sector by improving genomic selection and breeding practices, leading to enhanced productivity and resilience in fisheries,” he said.

A team of researchers from CMFRI led by principal scientist Sandhya Sukumaran carried out the study with funding support from the Department of Biotechnology. The team included researchers A Gopalakrishnan, V G Vysakh, Wilson Sebastian, Lalitha Hari Dharani, Akhilesh Pandey, Abishek Kumar and J K Jena.

“Genomic investigations on this species are vital to understand genes, gene combinations and signalling pathways leading to the parasitic diseases, which pose a major threat to Asian green mussel aquaculture in India,” said Sandhya Sukumaran.

The genome assembly of green mussels will emerge as a valuable tool for exploring cancer mechanisms and developing new therapeutic strategies.