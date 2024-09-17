A visit to ‘Onam Park’ in ‘Maveli town’

KOCHI: Nestled between Kakkanad Junction and the Olimugal Juma Masjid lies Mavelipuram, a serene residential colony with a name that piques the curiosity of visitors. And that made me delve into the toponymy.

Most local residents have the obvious answer: the name is linked to the legendary asura king Mahabali aka Maveli. However, not many know the actual history.

“The name is closely connected with Thrikkakara’s rich history of Onam,” explains Mavelipuram ward councillor Dileep. “Mavelipuram is located close to Thrikkakara, a place with deep historical and cultural significance, and home to the Vamana Moorthy Temple.”

Notably, the name ‘Thrikkakara’ itself evolved from “Thiru-kaal-kara”, meaning “the place of the holy foot”, a reference to the imprint of Lord Vamana’s feet in the region. Some believe it was here where Lord Vamana placed his foot on Mahabali’s head and sent him to rule ‘Patala (netherworld)’, after blessing him to be a Chiranjeevi (one of the immortals in the Hindu pantheon).

While Thrikkakara’s history is widely known, the story behind the name Mavelipuram – which literally means ‘Maveli town’ – is unclear. “That’s because the name is not a historical one. So there isn’t much of folklore to probe into,” explains Paul Mechery, a retired schoolteacher and member of Thrikkakara Cultural Arts Society.

“In the early ’70s, the Cochin Town Planning Trust, which later became the GCDA in 1976, initiated the housing project that established this colony. They developed and sold plots. The Ernakulam collectorate was shifted to this area in 1981. It was GCDA that named the place Mavelipuram.”