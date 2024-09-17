Disciples of writer C R Omanakuttan share memories on his first death anniversary

KOCHI: The first death anniversary of writer C R Omanakuttan and the release of the latest edition of his novel Kumaru in Kochi on Monday became an occasion for his students and disciples to share their memories and experiences with their mentor.

“I don’t have a teacher who held me tight and kissed me on my forehead. Today, I am standing here to speak to all of you as a writer, because he, Omanakuttan sir, motivated me to send a story to a magazine,” Subhash Chandran, a novelist and writer, started speaking, remembering his favourite teacher and guide.

“In my 53 years of life, I don’t have a teacher who has loved his students as much as Omanakuttan Sir. I don’t have a teacher who motivated his students like he did. He was a teacher who never brought the syllabus to the class,” he said about C R Omanakuttan after releasing ‘Kumaru’.

Kumaru is a novel based on writer Kumaranasan’s life. Subhash pointed out that Kumaru is a wonder in the history of Malayalam literature. He also shared a memory of him with Omanakuttan, recollecting that Omanakuttan was also known as Ormakuttan for his memory.