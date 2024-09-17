Disciples of writer C R Omanakuttan share memories on his first death anniversary

KOCHI: The first death anniversary of writer C R Omanakuttan and the release of the latest edition of his novel Kumaru in Kochi on Monday became an occasion for his students and disciples to share their memories and experiences with their mentor.
“I don’t have a teacher who held me tight and kissed me on my forehead. Today, I am standing here to speak to all of you as a writer, because he, Omanakuttan sir, motivated me to send a story to a magazine,” Subhash Chandran, a novelist and writer, started speaking, remembering his favourite teacher and guide.
“In my 53 years of life, I don’t have a teacher who has loved his students as much as Omanakuttan Sir. I don’t have a teacher who motivated his students like he did. He was a teacher who never brought the syllabus to the class,” he said about C R Omanakuttan after releasing ‘Kumaru’.
Kumaru is a novel based on writer Kumaranasan’s life. Subhash pointed out that Kumaru is a wonder in the history of Malayalam literature. He also shared a memory of him with Omanakuttan, recollecting that Omanakuttan was also known as Ormakuttan for his memory.
“Once, as we were discussing Thiruvizha Jayasankar, he asked if Jayasankar had performed Nadaswaram. As I showed a video of Nadaswara Kacheri performed by Jayasankar, sir was surprised. And I was shocked to know that my favourite teacher was inching towards death and his memories have started fading,” added Subhash. Writer S Saradakutty, after receiving the book, said that Omanakuttan was known for his knowledge and memory.
“I had a prosperous childhood in Kottayam. I met many writers, including Omanakuttan Sir, at C R Sreekandan Nair’s residence. Omanakuttan Sir was my father’s disciple. He is one of those who guided me in the world of words, writing and literature and made me fall for writers,” she said.
Criticising the current education system and the way the Malayalam language is treated, she said that a teacher like Omanakuttan is a model for everyone.
“At a time when the officials are punished for revealing that students who don’t know languages and words are being promoted, a teacher like him who decided not to promote anyone who does not know Malayalam, even if it leads to the loss of Malayalam language students is a model for us,” she said.
Writer and critic Sunil P Ilayidom, writer R Unni, CICC Jayachandran, P M Arathi and others also spoke at the event.