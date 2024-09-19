Regaling with ‘song-talks’

KOCHI: ‘Ariyathe Ariyathe ee pavizha varthinkal ariyathe…’ The mellifluous lines flow smoothly like nectar as one hums along. Then comes ‘nee vanavalakayayi padunnu’. Now, what is this vanavalaka, eh?
It’s a white mythical bird, says Divakrishna V J, the creative head behind ‘Paattuvarthanam’, a popular YouTube/Instagram series that delves into the nitty-gritty of classic Malayalam songs – a treasure trove of information and trivia for any music lover.
“I always wished someone would start a programme like this,” says Divakrishna. “Some have been doing it in Tamil.”
Divakrishna adds that he started ‘Paattuvarthanam’ (song-talks) during the pandemic. “I was initially into directing short films. Then came a crisis, and I had nothing left to do. I had a dream project, but that didn’t happen. That’s when I turned to this musical series,” he says.
“I wanted to feel and prove that I existed. So, I started uploading videos daily.”
Divakrishna’s dedication to his craft is evident in his meticulous research. “The main source is interviews with music directors and lyricists, as well as the books some of them have written,” he says. “As I gained reach, I could call them because they know me. That helps.”
Bizarre beginning
It all started from wedding cassettes. The songs used as BGM ignited his passion, Divakrishna says. “During my growing years, I would watch these marriage videos of my parents and relatives for timepass. Somehow, I got hooked to the songs used in the videos,” he recalls.
“Tracks such as ‘Ambadi payyukal’ (Chandranudikkunna Dikkil), ‘Kannadi koodum kooti’ (Pranayavarnangal), ‘Mizhiyariyathe vannu’ (Niram) were often used in those cassettes. That connected me to Vidyaji (music director Vidyasagar). If one checks my favourite playlist, most songs are by him. During the Covid time, people began celebrating Vidyaji. I felt elated.”
Among the current crop of composers, he names Prashanth Pillai and Rahul Raj as his favourites.
Divakrishna adds that he never studied music, and avoids getting into nuances of the compositions. “I never talk about ragas or anything like that,” he says.
Handwritten lyrics
Divakrishna reminisces about his simple beginnings. “Back then, we had songbooks. I would listen to the songs and write the lyrics in my diary,” he smiles. He admires lyricists like Bichu Thirumala, Kaithapram, and Gireesh Puthenchery, as well as new-gen writers like Vinayak Sasikumar and Suhail Koya.
“Generally, I only listen to Tamil and Malayalam songs,” says Divakrishna. “I don’t listen to Hindi songs. Since I am from Parassala, my culture is deeply rooted in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.”
Rap? “I am not a keen follower,” he says. “That said, Malayalam rappers are gaining a lot of popularity. Music can be used as a political tool, and it can influence people. I believe that’s good if used in the right way.”
Musical mysteries
Divakrishna’s curiosity about songs often leads him to fascinating discoveries. For instance, the song ‘Swargathilo nammal swapnathilo’ from Akkare Akkare Akkare always intrigued him. The Afro-rap bit, especially.
The lines starting with ‘Dabar mama wali sema nabi sekwa seeteeta’ may sound gibberish, but Divakrishna went after that.
“I asked [music director] Ouseppachan sir about that part, he didn’t know what the lines meant. He said an African rapper contributed that bit. Then, a Facebook friend told me the guy was from Tanzania, and she translated the lines for me with the help of a friend. Later, I made a video out of it,” he says.
“It means that ‘I didn’t listen to my parents back then, that’s how I ended up like this. But now I lost my parents’.”
“During my childhood, my father would take me to Tamil Nadu and teach me Tamil. We have relatives there. That helped me understand the culture better. The song ‘Marakkudayal mukham marakkum maanalla’ (Manassinakkare) was shot in Tadaka Malai in Tamil Nadu. So I went there and narrated the story behind that song.”
What keeps him going? Divakrishna, who also hosts film discussions, says public appreciation works as his fuel. “Some people say they are reminded of the good-old Doordarshan ‘Chithrageetham’ when they watch my show. Such encouragement makes me really happy,” he says.