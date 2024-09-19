Regaling with ‘song-talks’

KOCHI: ‘Ariyathe Ariyathe ee pavizha varthinkal ariyathe…’ The mellifluous lines flow smoothly like nectar as one hums along. Then comes ‘nee vanavalakayayi padunnu’. Now, what is this vanavalaka, eh?

It’s a white mythical bird, says Divakrishna V J, the creative head behind ‘Paattuvarthanam’, a popular YouTube/Instagram series that delves into the nitty-gritty of classic Malayalam songs – a treasure trove of information and trivia for any music lover.

“I always wished someone would start a programme like this,” says Divakrishna. “Some have been doing it in Tamil.”

Divakrishna adds that he started ‘Paattuvarthanam’ (song-talks) during the pandemic. “I was initially into directing short films. Then came a crisis, and I had nothing left to do. I had a dream project, but that didn’t happen. That’s when I turned to this musical series,” he says.

“I wanted to feel and prove that I existed. So, I started uploading videos daily.”

Divakrishna’s dedication to his craft is evident in his meticulous research. “The main source is interviews with music directors and lyricists, as well as the books some of them have written,” he says. “As I gained reach, I could call them because they know me. That helps.”