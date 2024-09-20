Clean up the act!

KOCHI: Today, September 20, is observed worldwide as World Cleanup Day. This year’s theme focuses on local clean-up actions on beaches and coastal areas. However, in Kerala, many consider the day to be a photo op. Soon, you will see scores, dressed in matching T-shirts that scream ‘Volunteer’, engaged in clean-up activities in places such as Fort Kochi, Varkala and the like.

Even if you weren’t anywhere near the beach to have witnessed it, the scenes from the day would be plastered all over social media with sound-good-feel-good captions like ‘Together We Can’ or ‘We Love Clean Cities’, etc.

However, within a week’s time, the beaches would be back to their ‘original’ state — filled with filth and garbage — rendering the weekend’s activity, like the previous attempts, as a futile exercise.

For beaches to be truly clean, you will need the larger city to be clean as well. “Unless you can prevent the dumping of waste — on roadsides, into canals and other public places; your beach is never going to be clean. For soon, all of this garbage will invariably make its way to the shore or to the waters,” says David Lawrence, who, with his wife Flowery, manages Delight Homestay in Fort Kochi.

What’s to be done then? Well, the government has tooted many programmes in the past. So have local-level administrations. But none seemed to have accomplished the desired result for a plethora of reasons. Ultimately, it boils down to each one of us. The next time you find yourself holding a bit of trash you want to dispose of, don’t let go of it wherever you please. Instead, find a bin. The right bin.