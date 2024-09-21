Drivers bat for e-feeder auto services at water metro stations in Kochi
KOCHI: Even as the Kochi Metro is set to operate 15 e-feeder buses on its own soon, the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS), which is operating e-feeder autos on a rental basis, is batting for deployment of e-autos at the Water Metro terminal in the tourist destinations of Fort Kochi and upcoming one at Mattancherry.
“We’ve informed the Kochi Metro authorities of our willingness to operate e-autos linking Fort Kochi and Mattancherry Water Metro terminals. A charging station is already there and the services are sure to catch the imagination of tourists, especially foreign visitors, and provide the much-needed last mile connectivity. The e-autos are already increasingly being preferred by commuters at Kochi Metro stations like JLN Stadium and Aluva,” said Syamantha Bhadran, a member of the EJADCS, an umbrella body of various autorickshaw trade unions in the district.
The demand comes at a time when the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is set to issue 3,000 fresh city permits to CNG and electric autos after a gap of 10 years.
“We’ve taken up the proposal to issue fresh permits in the RTA meeting held on August 17. A final decision is pending. Out of the 3,000 permits, 1,000 permits will be provided to electric autos,” said a senior MVD officer. Also, the Kochi Corporation has launched a programme to train 100 women e-auto drivers in three months.”
Currently, a total of 120 e-autos, of which 75 are owned by the Kochi Metro, are being operated from various Metro stations. The KMRL has entrusted the society to operate the e-autos on a rental basis. “Like the Kochi Metro stations, the authorities should deploy e-autos at Water Metro terminals as well. We have enough personnel at our disposal now to operate them. It also means a livelihood to many families,” Bhadran pointed out.
KMRL set to receive new e-feeder buses by end of this month The demand comes at a time when the KMRL is set to receive 15 new e-feeder buses in another 10 days. The public sector company will directly operate the services in several key routes, including the Aluva-Airport section.
“The feeder buses will ply on routes extending six to 10 km while the feeder autos will cater to routes extending four to five km. We want to stabilise the existing e-auto feeder services before deploying new ones. However, we’re open to the suggestions in the long run,” said a senior Metro official.
Meanwhile, a section of e-auto drivers called for further improvement in the way in which the auto feeder services are being operated. “The e-auto services are enjoying a good commuter patronage. However, they should pay us timely the sum assured at the time of joining. Also, the technical glitches (time consuming at times) of the app ‘Onedi’ should be rectified. Proper signages should be displayed at Metro stations to direct commuters towards the services,” said Augustine, driver of an e-feeder auto plying from JLN Stadium Metro station.