Drivers bat for e-feeder auto services at water metro stations in Kochi

KOCHI: Even as the Kochi Metro is set to operate 15 e-feeder buses on its own soon, the Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS), which is operating e-feeder autos on a rental basis, is batting for deployment of e-autos at the Water Metro terminal in the tourist destinations of Fort Kochi and upcoming one at Mattancherry.

“We’ve informed the Kochi Metro authorities of our willingness to operate e-autos linking Fort Kochi and Mattancherry Water Metro terminals. A charging station is already there and the services are sure to catch the imagination of tourists, especially foreign visitors, and provide the much-needed last mile connectivity. The e-autos are already increasingly being preferred by commuters at Kochi Metro stations like JLN Stadium and Aluva,” said Syamantha Bhadran, a member of the EJADCS, an umbrella body of various autorickshaw trade unions in the district.

The demand comes at a time when the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is set to issue 3,000 fresh city permits to CNG and electric autos after a gap of 10 years.

“We’ve taken up the proposal to issue fresh permits in the RTA meeting held on August 17. A final decision is pending. Out of the 3,000 permits, 1,000 permits will be provided to electric autos,” said a senior MVD officer. Also, the Kochi Corporation has launched a programme to train 100 women e-auto drivers in three months.”

Currently, a total of 120 e-autos, of which 75 are owned by the Kochi Metro, are being operated from various Metro stations. The KMRL has entrusted the society to operate the e-autos on a rental basis. “Like the Kochi Metro stations, the authorities should deploy e-autos at Water Metro terminals as well. We have enough personnel at our disposal now to operate them. It also means a livelihood to many families,” Bhadran pointed out.

KMRL set to receive new e-feeder buses by end of this month The demand comes at a time when the KMRL is set to receive 15 new e-feeder buses in another 10 days. The public sector company will directly operate the services in several key routes, including the Aluva-Airport section.