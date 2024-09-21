Just brew it!

KOCHI: The cup of hot latte on the table before me, with a milky heart design made from the silkiest milk froth, was bitter. Yet, it did not irk my sweet tooth. It was yum!

No, this isn’t about yet another fancy café among the sea of others in Kochi, but rather an institute that vows to produce the finest baristas and bartenders – The Brew School, which claims to be the first professional barista training institute in Kerala.

After taking a sip, I was briefed on how subtle changes in the brewing method, coffee bean grind size, and roast types can profoundly alter the taste of coffee. These coffee terms were quite baffling. However, the main point was clear: anyone can make coffee, but not everyone can make the perfect cup.

Nestled in the heart of Kochi, the school adds to the city’s love for unconventionality with its tenet: “Coffee education for all.” Its aspires to democratise and transform the way coffee is approached.

“We are not just about coffee... we are agents of change in the coffee and hospitality industry,” says Manoj K P, the principal and co-founder of the school located in Girinagar, Kadavanthra.

Being a loyal tea enthusiast and not very acclimatised to coffee culture, indulging in a discussion about coffee and its business felt like a betrayal. To ease my conscience, I hinted at the goodness of Kerala’s staple drink, tea. However, Manoj was unperturbed. He was quite certain about the future of the coffee industry in Kerala.

A professionally trained barista or bartender is still an alien concept to the Keralites. However, the team behind the school aims to formalise the art and science of coffee and spark a change in how it is served and enjoyed.