Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge in Kochi awaiting approach road for past two years

KOCHI: Residents of Pizhala are infuriated with the lackadaisical attitude of the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA) in completing the approach road of the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge.

They have threatened to lay siege to the GIDA office if the work is not completed as early as possible.

“It has taken more than two years to complete the connecting road which is just 350 metres in length. What is the use of such a government office if it cannot complete a small road on time? Taking more than two years for it makes GIDA redundant,” said Goban T G, a resident of Pizhala.

The bridge had been a longtime dream of the residents of the island.

“And it became a reality after it was commissioned in 2020. But due to the unfinished connectivity road, the travel to the bridge has become akin to taking a ride on a track designed for dirt racing!” said Goban.

“It is a test of people’s patience that it takes more than two years to build a small road that is essential for the entire population of Pizhala, who were excited by the commissioning of the infrastructure development project,” said Biju Kannanganattu, another resident.

According to Goban, the road has been built over marshy land and hence needs proper reinforcement to last long.

“But the way things are going on seems to point otherwise. Even though work started on Monday after the agitation and sit-in that was staged by the residents, the pace seems to be towards the slower side. On Monday, some workers could be seen levelling the road. The residents are keeping their fingers crossed,” he added.