Scene ‘contra’

KOCHI: Kerala is going through a cultural shift, one as swift as how new smartphone models enter the market. And clearly, the gap between generations is widening by the day.

Besides tech savviness, one evident sign of this shift is sexual liberation that manifests in different ways in different age groups. One aspect, however, remains the same across generations — the lack of awareness about safe sex, contraceptives, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and reproductive health, say sexuality educators and health care experts.

This lack of awareness is not unique to Kerala or India but is seen worldwide, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, where comprehensive sexuality education remains inaccessible. Taking note of this, the World Health Organization (WHO), since 2007, has been observing September 26 as World Contraception Day, and September 28 as International Safe Abortion Day.

The WHO asserts that abortion is healthcare, and health is a human right. And, in India, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 2021, allows abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Here is a look at the Kerala scene when it comes to safe sex practices and access to safe abortion.