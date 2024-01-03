Hidden talents shine as alumnae mark St Teresa’s College centenary with a splash

Prescia Gladwin By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former students of St Teresa’s College are celebrating the centenary of their institution in a special way — an exhibition celebrating artistic talents of the alumnae. Organised by the Association of St Teresa’s Alumnae (AstA), Chitravarnangal (a visual voyage), a painting exhibition cum sale, is underway at Durbar Hall Art Gallery.

The works of 20 alumnae from different walks of life are spread around the gallery. From professional artists to those who pursue painting as a hobby, all have brought their artworks under one roof to symbolise hundred years of women’s education and empowerment.

“We want to bring out all kinds of talent. This exhibition is for the artists alone. We want Teresians from all walks of life to come forward and realise their dreams. That is our aim for the centenary,” says Suma Ravindran. The ex-president of AstA adds that the organisation plans to organise such exhibitions in the future.

The collection varies from impressionistic to realistic and from Tanjore paintings to batik ones. “I paint what makes meaning to me,” says Sujata Issac, a soon-to-be-retired gynaecologist, who has been working on her passion for the past seven years. She points to the painting of a lantern and explains that it symbolises her mother, a quiet yet powerful force. Her canvas of leaves reveals the uniqueness of each life.

Reema Abraham, a former journalist and now a full-time artist, says the exhibition is a great opportunity for emerghing talents. “It is extremely difficult to put up a show by oneself,” she smiles. Reema expresses herself through abstract works. “I relate to them more. They reflect my thought process. However, I paint scenery and realistic works too, which are more in demand among people,” she says.

“I feel that in Kerala, very few people buy abstract paintings. So it is during exhibitions that I can showcase my abstract works.” Another practicing artist Razia Tony searches for the spiritual through her meditative paintings and Nivedita Bharath vents her emotions through a splash of colours. Mediums are no less diverse here.

Shalini Menon, a finance professional turned artist, prefers watercolours. While Geetha Anandkumar turns to cloth (silk and batik painting). For visitors, the exhibition is a curious experience where they could see the talents of their friends.

“I felt that suddenly, I could breathe in freshness because there was something so aesthetic and liberating... something that opens up your mind,” says Maria Theresa Chakkunny, a former professor of the college, who visited the show.

