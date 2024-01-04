Chicken biryani, parotta top Kochi’s Swiggy list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delivery platform Swiggy’s annual report ‘How India Swiggy’d 2023’, also features the culinary pulse of Kochi. In the report, Kochi stood out for its diverse culinary choices and convenient ordering habits.

Chicken biriyani topped the charts followed by the ever-favourite parotta for Kochiites. Chicken fried rice, masala dosa and beef roast are also in the top five list. When it came to snacks as well, the city showed a diverse palette with full-meat chicken, margarita pizza, fries, etc, as the top options.

Mcflurry Oreo, choco lava cake, chocolate truffle pastry and fruit salad took centre stage as the city’s favourite desserts. In 2023, a single user from the city placed an impressive 1,471 orders on Swiggy, averaging four orders a day, while the single highest order amounted to a substantial ₹19,845.

Alakapuri, Brindhavan Vegetarian Restaurant, Paradise Hotel, Galaxy Family Restaurant and Supreme Bakers emerged as the top five restaurants in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Delivery platform Swiggy’s annual report ‘How India Swiggy’d 2023’, also features the culinary pulse of Kochi. In the report, Kochi stood out for its diverse culinary choices and convenient ordering habits. Chicken biriyani topped the charts followed by the ever-favourite parotta for Kochiites. Chicken fried rice, masala dosa and beef roast are also in the top five list. When it came to snacks as well, the city showed a diverse palette with full-meat chicken, margarita pizza, fries, etc, as the top options. Mcflurry Oreo, choco lava cake, chocolate truffle pastry and fruit salad took centre stage as the city’s favourite desserts. In 2023, a single user from the city placed an impressive 1,471 orders on Swiggy, averaging four orders a day, while the single highest order amounted to a substantial ₹19,845.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alakapuri, Brindhavan Vegetarian Restaurant, Paradise Hotel, Galaxy Family Restaurant and Supreme Bakers emerged as the top five restaurants in the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp