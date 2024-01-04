Home Cities Kochi

Chicken biryani, parotta top Kochi’s Swiggy list

Chicken biriyani topped the charts followed by the ever-favourite parotta for Kochiites. Chicken fried rice, masala dosa and beef roast are also in the top five list.

Published: 04th January 2024 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Delivery platform Swiggy’s annual report ‘How India Swiggy’d 2023’, also features the culinary pulse of Kochi. In the report, Kochi stood out for its diverse culinary choices and convenient ordering habits.

Chicken biriyani topped the charts followed by the ever-favourite parotta for Kochiites. Chicken fried rice, masala dosa and beef roast are also in the top five list. When it came to snacks as well, the city showed a diverse palette with full-meat chicken, margarita pizza, fries, etc, as the top options.

Mcflurry Oreo, choco lava cake, chocolate truffle pastry and fruit salad took centre stage as the city’s favourite desserts. In 2023, a single user from the city placed an impressive 1,471 orders on Swiggy, averaging four orders a day, while the single highest order amounted to a substantial ₹19,845.

Alakapuri, Brindhavan Vegetarian Restaurant, Paradise Hotel, Galaxy Family Restaurant and Supreme Bakers emerged as the top five restaurants in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Chicken biriyani parotta Swiggy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp