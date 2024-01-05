Makaliyam Institute of Fire Safety Training booked for licence fraud

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Fire and Safety Institute in Irumpanam has been booked for cheating after the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) found it was issuing licences to drivers for handling vehicles carrying hazardous goods without them undergoing mandatory training.

The Hill Palace police station registered the cheating case against Makaliyam Institute of Fire Safety Training (IFST), which has its office on Seaport-Airport Road near Irumpanam, based on the complaint of Ernakulam District Road Transport Officer G Ananthakrishnan.

MVD officials said Motor Vehicles Rules mandate three-day training on fire and safety for drivers of vehicles transporting petroleum products and acids after which they are issued the driving licence.

“Besides the institutes run by MVD, several private institutions in Kerala, including the Makaliyam IFST in Ernakulam, are authorised to impart the three-day training to drivers and then issue hazardous category licences,” an MVD official said.

During the training, drivers are taught about the precautions they should take and what their response should be in case of mishaps like accidents or leakage. The MVD launched a “sting operation” against the institute last month following a tip-off that the IFST was issuing licences to drivers who didn’t even attend the training sessions.

“One of our officers attended the three-day training from December 26 to December 28. It was found the institute was giving certificates to people who did not even attend the sessions. Some who attended the sessions for just a few hours were also given certificates of successful completion of the three-day training,” said the MVD officer.

Following a probe, MVD decided to shut down the institute. “Its actions are a serious concern as Ernakulam district sees the highest movement of vehicles carrying hazardous goods in the state owing to the operation of oil and gas companies here. We learnt the institute was charging extra to issue certificates to ineligible drivers,” he said.

The MVD also lodged a complaint with the Hill Palace police station on Thursday. “A case has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust. We have just launched the probe. We will question the proprietor of the institute soon,” said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A Fire and Safety Institute in Irumpanam has been booked for cheating after the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) found it was issuing licences to drivers for handling vehicles carrying hazardous goods without them undergoing mandatory training. The Hill Palace police station registered the cheating case against Makaliyam Institute of Fire Safety Training (IFST), which has its office on Seaport-Airport Road near Irumpanam, based on the complaint of Ernakulam District Road Transport Officer G Ananthakrishnan. MVD officials said Motor Vehicles Rules mandate three-day training on fire and safety for drivers of vehicles transporting petroleum products and acids after which they are issued the driving licence. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Besides the institutes run by MVD, several private institutions in Kerala, including the Makaliyam IFST in Ernakulam, are authorised to impart the three-day training to drivers and then issue hazardous category licences,” an MVD official said. During the training, drivers are taught about the precautions they should take and what their response should be in case of mishaps like accidents or leakage. The MVD launched a “sting operation” against the institute last month following a tip-off that the IFST was issuing licences to drivers who didn’t even attend the training sessions. “One of our officers attended the three-day training from December 26 to December 28. It was found the institute was giving certificates to people who did not even attend the sessions. Some who attended the sessions for just a few hours were also given certificates of successful completion of the three-day training,” said the MVD officer. Following a probe, MVD decided to shut down the institute. “Its actions are a serious concern as Ernakulam district sees the highest movement of vehicles carrying hazardous goods in the state owing to the operation of oil and gas companies here. We learnt the institute was charging extra to issue certificates to ineligible drivers,” he said. The MVD also lodged a complaint with the Hill Palace police station on Thursday. “A case has been registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust. We have just launched the probe. We will question the proprietor of the institute soon,” said a police officer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp